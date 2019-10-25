Off-duty NYPD officer shoots man on Long Island: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEAFORD, L.I. — Nassau County Police and NYPD units were investigating early Friday after an off-duty officer from the NYPD shot a man on Long Island, according to authorities.

Just after midnight, a call came in to Nassau Police for shots fired at a house on Stirrup Path in Seaford, officials said.

According to police sources, an off-duty NYPD sergeant from the 103rd Precinct in Queens shot a man during a dispute.

Neighbors told PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo that the cop came home to find a man threatening him with a bat outside his house. Police have not confirmed this information.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The NYPD sergeant is not in custody and no arrests have been made, local Long Island authorities said.

Officials have not given any further details on what led to the gunfire.