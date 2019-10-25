News Closeup: Comptroller Scott Stringer talks recent investigations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comptroller Scott Stringer is New York City's Chief Financial Officer.

He safeguards the city's fiscal health and acts as financial watchdog over city government. Since taking office in 2013, Stringer and his staff have written hundreds of audits and reports, shining a light on issues and often failures that require immediate attention.

We hear from the Comptroller on his most recent investigations including a report showing domestic violence as the leading driver of homelessness, a proposal to extend affordable childcare to children under 3, and an explosive report on the city's failure to protect children from exposure to lead.