Three people struck when car jumps curb after Brooklyn collision: officials

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Multiple pedestrians were injured when they were struck after two vehicles collided in the Midwood section of Brooklyn near Brooklyn College, officials said Friday.

An FDNY spokesperson said the call came in at 11:38 a.m., with emergency personnel responding to the corner of Bedford Avenue and Campus Avenue.

NYPD officials said two cars were involved in the crash, when one of them went onto the sidewalk near Brooklyn College, striking three women. One of the women suffered critical injuries to her legs, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The three women were taken to a local hospital; the two drivers were also taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening, police said.

