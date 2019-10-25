More debris falls from subway tracks

BROOKLYN — One again, MTA NYC Transit crews head out to investigate another report of falling debris from subway tracks.

This one coming from the J train in Brooklyn on the decommissioned former Myrtle Avenue line.

A driver claims she was sitting in her car underneath a decommissioned part of the subway when something hit her car.

The MTA communications director says they have looked around and have been unable to find any debris that could’ve come down.

“I don’t know, I do know I got hit waiting at a red light for the light to turn green and all of a sudden the car shook,” said Yasmin Fitzpatrick, the driver of the car.

She added that she asked the station manager to contact MTA authorities and also contacted 9-1-1.

The MTA will continue to investigate.