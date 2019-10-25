BREAKING: Multiple pedestrians were struck outside of Brooklyn College, with five people taken to a local hospital. Plus, Harvey Weinstein confronted in an East Village bar. Watch Midday with Muller now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Weinstein confronted in Manhattan bar, pedestrians struck in Brooklyn
-
Midday with Muller: Brooklyn child luring, NYCHA deadline passes
-
Midday with Muller: Two men shot by police in separate incidents
-
Midday with Muller: Child rescued after father allegedly jumps in front of train in the Bronx
-
Midday with Muller: Officers injured in crash, driver charged with murder in cyclist death
-
Midday with Muller: Man caught on video pushing woman into train; Will American Dream actually open?
-
-
Midday with Muller: 5 killed in less than 24 hours in Brooklyn, Queens
-
Midday with Muller: Latest on kids struck in LI crash, bill proposed to make cop-dousing a felony
-
Midday with Muller: Grandmother sucker punched, Newark water funding
-
Midday with Muller: Dump truck hits troopers in West Orange, LI man charged in deadly hit-and-run
-
Video: Harvey Weinstein confronted after appearing at East Village bar
-
-
Midday with Muller: Subway suspicious package, man hit by stray bullet
-
Midday with Muller: Police-involved shooting, Trump talks Syria
-
Midday with Muller: Bronx dad in court, Trump addresses UN