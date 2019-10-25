Grocery chain Wegmans set to open store at Brooklyn Navy Yard Sunday

Posted 12:00 PM, October 25, 2019, by and

BROOKLYN — A popular grocery chain with stores across the northeast will open its doors in Brooklyn Sunday — it’s first story in New York City.

Rendering of Wegmans location set to open in Brooklyn Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Wegmans makes its way to the Brooklyn Navy Yard Sunday, with its grand opening at 7 a.m.

In addition to its more than 60,000 products and 4,000 organic options, the grocery store will also feature a cafe, burger bar, pizzeria and cocktail bar.

The Brooklyn location, which will approximately be 74,000 square-feet, will include a second-floor mezzanine with nearly 100 seats to enjoy the in-store market cafe. The second-floor will also have a bar that will serve food, wine, beer and spirits.

The store, based in Rochester, N.Y., has nearly 100 locations along the east coast.

This year, the company — which has been in business since 1916 — placed third on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 best companies to work for” list and has been ranked on the list for 22 years.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.