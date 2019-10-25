Grocery chain Wegmans set to open store at Brooklyn Navy Yard Sunday

BROOKLYN — A popular grocery chain with stores across the northeast will open its doors in Brooklyn Sunday — it’s first story in New York City.

Wegmans makes its way to the Brooklyn Navy Yard Sunday, with its grand opening at 7 a.m.

In addition to its more than 60,000 products and 4,000 organic options, the grocery store will also feature a cafe, burger bar, pizzeria and cocktail bar.

The Brooklyn location, which will approximately be 74,000 square-feet, will include a second-floor mezzanine with nearly 100 seats to enjoy the in-store market cafe. The second-floor will also have a bar that will serve food, wine, beer and spirits.

The store, based in Rochester, N.Y., has nearly 100 locations along the east coast.

This year, the company — which has been in business since 1916 — placed third on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 best companies to work for” list and has been ranked on the list for 22 years.