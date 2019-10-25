Former Long Island credit union exec sentenced for embezzlement: Justice Dept.

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The former chief operating officer of a Long Island credit union was sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzlement, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

Suzanna Silva, former COO of Winthrop University Hospital Employees Federal Credit Union, pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges back in March.

Officials said Silva transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars from operating accounts of the credit union into accounts in her name and the names of family members between 2011 and 2018. She used the funds to take Caribbean cruises, travel to Cancun and pay thousands of dollars a month for purchases from Amazon and Etsy, according to the Justice Department.

“For years, Silva plundered the credit union, abusing her position as its Chief Operating Officer to commit serious crimes — all to serve herself,” said United States Attorney Richard Donoghue. “For the next 18 months, she will pay the price for her greed.”