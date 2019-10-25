Follow-up Friday: Reid Houses in Crown Heights gets much-needed attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — It all started with a video of the Reid Houses in Crown Heights tweeted by Senator Zellnor Myrie Wednesday night, and retweeted over a hundred times.

The tweet includes a video of the senator standing in the destruction of what was once the second floor of the Reid houses, a senior NYCHA building, after a fire. PIX11 visited Thursday afternoon.

“Look at the conditions they have our seniors living in. Heres the message I need to communicate to NYCHA: We are giving you 24 hours to respond,” demanded Senator Myrie.

On Thursday afternoon, NYCHA workers were everywhere. Families tell PIX11 the fire happened back in August; they want to know what took so long?

Tenant President Serena Lezama says they complained to NYCHA for months. She says tenants are grateful for all the attention, but now, they want the seniors relocated.

NYCHA tells us this:

“Staff are washing and repairing the damaged space and will be finished painting Friday. We are looking into the delays and will take appropriate action. NYCHA is working hard to address these kinds of challenges, and to change the way we do business, and we hope the Senator and all of the elected officials we work with will remain in close contact with us as we resolve these issues.”

Friday, crews were finishing painting the hallway.

