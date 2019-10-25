First section of NYC subway opened 115 years ago this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Riders will have a reason to celebrate and complain this weekend.

The first rapid transit subway section opened on October 27, 1905. It ran 9 miles from City Hall to Harlem.

The Nostalgia Train will run on Sunday.

NYC Transit says the public will be able to be part of the IRT’s first run with Lo-V rides back and forth from Times Square-42 Street to 96 Street between 12:30 and 4 p.m.

Departures from Times Square Uptown 1 2 3 platform will be 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. making stops at 72 St and 96 St where customers will depart the train and head to the downtown platform if they want to make the return trip.

Departures from 96 Street will be at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m., stopping at 72 St and terminating at Times Square.