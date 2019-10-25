Exclusive first look: Nickelodeon Universe opens at NJ mega mall American Dream

Posted 9:07 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, October 25, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After nearly two decades, the first section of New Jersey mega mall American Dream opens Friday.

Nickelodeon Universe, a massive indoor theme park based around everyone's favorite characters from the kids television network, opens its doors at 10 a.m. and tickets have already sold out for opening weekend.

PIX11's Katie Corrado got a sneak preview of the amusement park the night before the big opening and said it did not disappoint.

The theme park is just a fraction of the three-million-square-foot American Dream property, with the rest of the shopping and entertainment complex set to open in phases later this year and early 2020. American Dream's ice rink also opens this week in previews.

