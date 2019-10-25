Early voting comes to New York: Find out how you can cast your vote

NEW YORK — Election day is less than two weeks away, but for the first time in history, New Yorkers can partake in early voting.

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 26, New Yorkers who are registered to vote can cast their ballot in the 2019 General Election. Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 3.

You do not need to have a special reason to vote early.

Ahead of early voting, Sen. Jim Gaughran (D-NY) and Uber announced they will be offering discounted rides in New York to those heading to early-voting poll sites over the nine-day period.

You can get $10 off your ride when you enter the promo code “NYSVOTES2019” and your polling site location.

Here’s what you need to know about early voting:

Where do you vote?

Poll sites for early voting may not necessarily be your usual poll site location.

Voters are assigned to an early-voting poll site. Click here to find out your county’s early-voting location.

Voters will continue to have the option to cast an absentee ballot if they choose to do so.

On Election Day, Nov. 5, voters must go to their assigned Election Day poll site.

Do you need to be registered to vote early?

You must be registered to vote in advance of voting early. In New York, you can’t register to vote during early voting or at the polls during General Election Day. To register to vote, click here.

Will the ballot look the same?

Yes.

What if I moved or am moving during the early voting period?