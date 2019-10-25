Cooking for a cause with New York restaurateur Melba Wilson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York-based restaurateur Melba Wilson has two successful businesses Melba's Restaurant and Melba's Catering, and she's about to launch another. However, with all that's going on, she makes time to give back to her community and one of the ways is through City Harvest. Melba and more than 50 food industry titans will be cooking, baking, making drinks, and whatever it takes to entertain party-goers at the City Harvest Presents BID 2019.

The event takes place on Tuesday, November 5th at Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. Famous faces from the culinary world will be on hand to interact with event patrons. Tickets are on sale now. This year's theme is Studio 54 and you can bet that there will be plenty of bell bottoms and platform shoes.

And of course, cooking matters...especially when its helping raise funds for organizations such as City Harvest. Last year's event raised enough money to feed 18,000 New Yorkers.