6-week-old twin babies hospitalized with broken bones, internal bleeding

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Twin babies, just six weeks old, are fighting for their lives in a New Jersey hospital, with broken bones and internal bleeding, according to police sources.

The twins' paternal grandmother told PIX11 the babies were fine when they visited her family at their Bronx apartment Wednesday evening; she said the parents were also there.

The next morning, the babies were rushed to the hospital by their mother, according to the grandmother. Police sources told PIX11 the children have broken bones and bleeding on the brain.

Police in New Jersey, where the babies are hospitalized at Hackensack Medical Center, along with the NYPD Special Victims Division in the Bronx, are investigating.