VIDEO: Man shoves woman into subway car at Brooklyn train station

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for the man who was caught on video shoving a woman into a subway car at a Brooklyn train station Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on the southbound platform of the Dekalb Avenue D/M subway station, police said.

Video shows a man in the middle of a dispute with someone at the train station. He then shoves a woman, who appears to be a bystander, into a train that was at the station.

Authorities responded to the scene, but the people involved had dispersed, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Police are trying to identify the parties involved.

Editor's note: PIX11 has chosen to blur the video to protect the victim's identity, and end it before she is seen crashing into the train.