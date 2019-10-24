VIDEO: Harvey Weinstein confronted after appearing at Lower East Side bar

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York State Supreme Court on October 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports, one of the counts against Weinstein, involving Lucia Evans, has been dropped because investigators found a written account of the encounter that suggests it may have been consensual. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was confronted by a woman attending an event at a Lower East Side bar, part of which was caught on camera.

Weinstein was at the Downtime Bar on Avenue B for an event called “Actors Hours.” The video shows Zoe Stuckless confronting Weinstein. She was escorted out of the bar after saying what she had to say.

Stuckless also claims a comedian was booed for bringing up Weinstein at the event. The bar has claimed they had nothing to do with the organization of the event or who attended. The organizers say that Weinstein was not invited and apologized for his presence.

Weinstein, 67, is scheduled for trial in January on charges alleging that he raped an unidentified woman in his New York City hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He has faced numerous other accusations of harassment, rape and other sexual misconduct.

The former movie mogul has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

