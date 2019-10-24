Teenager in custody in connection with shooting near school in Brick township

BRICK, N.J. — A 17-year-old male accused of shooting a student near a New Jersey high school has been arrested.

Authorities say the teenager has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old male Tuesday near Brick Memorial High School.

Police have not released the names of the accused shooter or the victim due to their age.

Prosecutors say the younger teen was walking home when he was grazed by a bullet in the shoulder. His injuries are not life-threatening.

NJ.com reports investigators obtained surveillance footage from homes near where the shooting took place and issued a search warrant in Ashbury Park on Wednesday night where the 17-year-old was taken into custody.

Police did not comment on a possible motive.

