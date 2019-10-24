Teen arrested for fatal Brooklyn bodega shooting: NYPD

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — A teen was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder for the Brooklyn bodega shooting death of a 41-year-old man, police said.

Joshua Louis, 18, allegedly repeatedly shot Dwayne Smith on Oct. 10, officials said. Smith was found inside KHF Bodega on Flatbush Avenue.

Police said Smith got into a dispute with another man inside the bodega when shots were fired.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police charged Louis with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.