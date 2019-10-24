Teen arrested after 57-year-old woman punched in UWS group attack: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A teenage girl has been arrested in connection to a violent group attack of a woman last Thursday in Upper Manhattan, according to police.

Authorities said 18-year-old Trinity Velez, of the Bronx, was arrested Thursday and has been hit with a robbery charge.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, as Velez is just one of four people cops were looking for in the attempted robbery that left a 57-year-old woman with broken bones in her face.

According to officials, the woman was walking near the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 68th Street around 10:30 p.m. when the group approached her from behind.

One of them punched her in the head, causing her to fall, police said. A second person attempted to take her purse, but she resisted.

The suspects fled the scene empty-handed, cops said.

Surveillance images of the group of people wanted in the attack can be seen below.

