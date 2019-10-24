Teen arrested after 57-year-old woman punched in UWS group attack: police

Posted 12:22 PM, October 24, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:28PM, October 24, 2019

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A teenage girl has been arrested in connection to a violent group attack of a woman last Thursday in Upper Manhattan, according to police.

Authorities said 18-year-old Trinity Velez, of the Bronx, was arrested Thursday and has been hit with a robbery charge.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, as Velez is just one of four people cops were looking for in the attempted robbery that left a 57-year-old woman with broken bones in her face.

According to officials, the woman was walking near the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 68th Street around 10:30 p.m. when the group approached her from behind.

Related Story
Group sought in violent attempted robbery on Upper West Side

One of them punched her in the head, causing her to fall, police said. A second person attempted to take her purse, but she resisted.

The suspects fled the scene empty-handed, cops said.

Surveillance images of the group of people wanted in the attack can be seen below.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects accused of punching a woman during an attempted robbery In Manhattan on Oct. 17, 2019.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.