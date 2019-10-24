Seasonal hiring underway ahead of the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As the holiday season approaches, large retailers are looking to hire thousands of seasonal employees.

Macy’s Inc. is holding a national hiring event for season workers Thursday. Events will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all stores, call centers, and distribution and fulfillment centers.

The events are made to support the company’s plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal employees.

Macy’s Inc. is currently offering full-time, part-time and flexible positions at its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s locations.

In addition to hiring events and on-site interviews, Macy’s Inc. is also offering phone interviews for online applicants.

Candidates can apply 24/7 nationwide by visiting macysJOBS.com or bloomingdalesJOBS.com.

In addition to Macy’s Inc., retail giant Target is also looking to hire more than 130,000 temporary workers for its stores and distribution centers.

UPS also announced plans Monday to hire around 100,000 holiday workers, roughly the same number as last year. And Amazon said it would announce its holiday hiring plans in the coming weeks. Amazon hired around 100,000 seasonal workers a year ago.

As companies have done in past years, they are relying on higher hourly wages and perks to attract workers. Target will pay $13 an hour to seasonal workers for the first time and offer them discounts at stores. UPS will offer students the opportunity to earn $1,300 for college expenses.