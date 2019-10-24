NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: An entrance to the Port Authority Bus Terminal is viewed on August 21, 2014 in New York City. The Port Authority Bus Terminal, which opened in 1950, is New York City's largest bus depot and has long been derided as dirty and inefficient. Leaking ceilings, unsanitary bathrooms, late buses and a long standing problem with the homeless have added to the terminals reputation. While many commuters and transportation advocates are rallying for a new terminal, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced that they agency plan to spend up to $260 million on maintenance in the coming years. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Port Authority approves NY, NJ rail projects
NEW YORK — Rail projects totaling more than $4 billion have been approved for airports in the New York region.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey authorized the projects at its monthly board meeting Thursday.
A new rail link between Manhattan and LaGuardia Airport and a replacement for Newark Liberty International Airport’s monorail will cost about $2 billion each.
LaGuardia is one of the few major airports in the U.S. without a direct rail link. Newark’s air train is 23 years old and prone to maintenance problems.
The LaGuardia rail link would use the Long Island Rail Road’s Willets Point station, which also serves Citi Field and the U.S. National Tennis Center.