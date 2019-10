DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn — An off-duty police officer was arrested Wednesday in Brooklyn for driving intoxicated and refusing to take a breathalyzer, authorities said Thursday.

According to police, 46-year-old NYPD Officer Eugene Schatz was arrested around 8:15 p.m. in Downtown Brooklyn.

Schatz is facing charges including driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, and refusal to take a breath test, authorities said.