NYPD offers free mental health services to officers

NEW YORK — The NYPD announced a new collaboration with New York-Presbyterian Hospital to provide mental health services for officers.

Starting Oct. 28, the FINEST CARE program will enable officers to call a confidential referral line to get connected to the hospital’s affiliated psychologists and psychiatrists.

The program, which will use up to $1.2 million of the NYPD budget, is designed to give officers access to the high-quality, mental health services.

“The dedicated public servants who have driven crime to record-lows in New York City deserve the best-quality mental health care to help them deal with the emotional challenges of their difficult work,” said Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill.

At no extra cost, FINEST CARE provides uniformed members of service with access to clinicians that can provide counseling through difficult life events.

Examples of available resources include a one-time appointment to discuss an acute issue, regular outpatient therapy sessions with licensed psychiatrists and psychologists, prescribed medication when clinically appropriate, and more.

The program comes on the heels of a rash of officer suicides this year. Nine NYPD officers and a retired sergeant have died by suicide this year, with the most recent incident occurring earlier in October.

Getting help: For an additional list of suicide prevention and mental health resources for those in need, click here.