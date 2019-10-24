NYC reaches $1.5M settlement with postal worker who said NYPD officers beat him for unwittingly giving directions to cop killer

NEW YORK  — New York City has reached a settlement of about $1.5 million with a man who accused police detectives of harassment and assault.

Karim Baker unwittingly gave street directions to Ismaaiyl Brinsley before the suspect killed Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos in December 2014.

The suspect killed himself but police wanted to make sure he had acted on his own. Baker says he was harassed during that investigation. Two detectives were acquitted of assault.

The Law Department says the settlement is “in the city’s best interests.”

The head of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, Michael Palladino, says the settlement is an “absurd amount of money.”

The New York Daily News reports the union covered the $4,500 the detectives were personally responsible for in the settlement.

The NYPD declined to comment.

