Mother found fatally shot in head in Staten Island home: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINERS HARBOR, S.I. — Emergency service officers in ballistic gear were searching a Staten Island neighborhood after a mother was found fatally shot in her home early Thursday, according to the NYPD.

The victim's two sons were possibly home when the deadly shooting occurred.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for shots fired inside an apartment on South Avenue, near Arlington Place, in the Mariners Harbor neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, responding officers found the 38-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive in the home with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, officials said.

A next-door neighbor told PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo he is friends with the family who lives at the home and that they have two sons, one about middle-school age and one possibly in high school.

Police said the two children were in the home when officers arrived. They likely could have been home when the deadly shooting occurred but authorities have not confirmed this.

The two children have since been removed from the home as officers investigate the area, officials said.

The neighbor said he heard an explosion in the home after tactical units showed up on the scene to investigate, but it is not currently clear what that sound could have been.

Police said they believe they know who they're looking for but have not released any information on potential suspects at this time.

The victim's identity has not been released, pending family notification.