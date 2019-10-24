Midday with Muller: Man caught on video pushing woman into train; Will American Dream actually open?

NEW YORK — Subway pusher sought: Cops are searching for the man caught on video slamming a woman into a train in Brooklyn. Also, will American Dream actually open tomorrow? The mega mall is reportedly missing some permits. John Muller has all this and more.

