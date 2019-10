Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing at a bodega in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx.

The incident was reported at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The 37-year-old male victim — identified by friends to PIX11 News as Frankie Williams — was discovered by police with multiple stab wounds to his torso. EMS transported Williams to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made. Police are investigating.