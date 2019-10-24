Man charged with second-degree murder in twin brother’s homicide

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Detectives in Norfolk have arrested a man after the Medical Examiner ruled an undetermined death as a homicide.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received a call to the 6500 block of N. Military Highway for a cardiac arrest.

Medics arrived to find 47-year-old Larry Matruski unresponsive inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined Matruski died from blunt force trauma.

As a result, detectives have charged Matruski’s twin brother, 47-year-old Sean Matruski, with second-degree murder.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this homicide.

Sean Matruski is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.