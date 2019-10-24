Man arrested for shooting deaths of pair killed in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A 34-year-old alleged gunman was arrested Thursday in connection with the August deaths of two men fatally shot in Coney Island, police said.

Joseph Rivera, 27, and Leon Ricardo, 38, were shot outside a house on West 19th Street near Neptune Ave. on Aug. 20, officials said. Rivera was shot in the abdomen. Ricardo was shot in the head. Both men were pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

At the time, police source told PIX11 that people heard a loud argument just before hearing shots ring out on the residential street.

Brooklyn resident Victor Cedres was arrested on two charges of murder in the second degree and two charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.