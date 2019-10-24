Man accused of showing genitals to young girls in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — A man is accused of public lewdness in Park Slope on Monday, according to police.

The report came in at 2:50 p.m. that the man was walking along 6th Avenue and 15th Street, where he exposed his genitals to several groups of young girls walking home from school.

The man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans and a black jacket.

