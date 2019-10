Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Business, science and art come together inside a storefront on East 26th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues in Manhattan.

The sign outside says the business is called Holographic Studios.

Step inside for the rest of the story.

Jason Sapan will show you around. He says he has been creating and preserving the laser art for forty years.

Tour groups stop in to see the creations and a working laser in the basement.