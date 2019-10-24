Here are this year’s top trending Halloween costumes, according to eBay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is a week away!

If you don't know what to dress up as just yet, Caitlin Allen, ebay's Head of Communications for North America, shared with PIX11 News the top trending costumes in 2019, according to the site's customer searches.

Allen says Batman, mermaids, lions, Woody from "Toy Story" and "Star Wars" characters round out the top five costumes this year for adults, children and pets.

Those outfits are popular in large part due to major movie releases such as "The Lion King" and "Toy Story 4," as well as upcoming films such as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and the live action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

Other high-demand costumes include Spider-Man, the Joker and Pikachu. eBay also noticed that searches for Pennywise kid costumes increased by 125% since "IT Chapter Two" hit theaters in September.

"Some of this just follows trends in television shows and cartoons, but whatever happens out in the world is definitely what we see show up in how people shop for their Halloween costumes," said Allen.