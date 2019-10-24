FDNY firefighter accused of raping young family member for years: police

NEW YORK — An off-duty New York firefighter has been arrested and faces multiple sex abuse charges after accusations he raped a young family member for years, according to the NYPD.

Police said 46-year-old FDNY member Raynardee Detres was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detres is accused of sexually abusing a young relative for numerous years throughout her childhood, officials said.

According to police, Detres is expected to be charged with rape of a victim under 11 years old, criminal sex act with a minor, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, and multiple counts of sexual abuse.

