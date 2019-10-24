Construction worker crushed to death in Midtown elevator

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A construction worker is dead after being crushed in an elevator shaft Thursday afternoon.

The man was working inside a construction elevator when he tried to reach for his phone and the elevator moved up and he got caught on a piece of a metal. The metal crushed his head. He died on the scene

He was working at a building on Broadway between 29th and 30th Streets. Three people in total were hurt, two with minor injuries. They’ve been transported to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating.

