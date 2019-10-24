American Dream has Temporary Certificate of Occupancy

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Ahead of Friday’s opening, New Jersey’s American Dream complex has a key piece of the puzzle.

The mega-mall has been issued a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, according to a representative for the NJDCA.

“The TCO ensures that the facility is safe to open and safe for people to occupy,” the representative told PIX11 News. “It will last for 90 days and can be renewed. Once all regulations are met under the New Jersey Uniform Construction Code, the facility will be issued a Certificate of Occupancy.”

The first phase of the 3-million square foot mall and entertainment complex is scheduled to open Friday morning.

NJ.com is reporting that the state of New Jersey has not signed off on some final permits and the certificate of occupancy.

More inspections could be conducted on Thursday and plans are moving ahead for tours. Ticket sales have already sold out.

By the end of this year, the water park and ski slope are also set to open. The majority of the retail and restaurants are supposed to be open in March 2020.

Bergen County and New Jersey officials will be monitoring traffic flow.

The company has partnered with NY Waterways to offer a ferry and shuttle bus service. That would transport people from the end of W 39th Street in Manhattan to Weehawken, NJ and then to American Dream.