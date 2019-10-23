Woman struck, ran over by truck in Bronx hit-and-run: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Some readers might find the above surveillance footage disturbing.

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — The NYPD is on the hunt for the driver of a truck that struck and ran over a woman in a Bronx street before fleeing the scene back in September, authorities said Wednesday.

According to police, on Sunday, Sept. 22, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Pitman Avenue, near Wickham Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross Pitman Avenue when a dark-colored pickup truck started to drive in reverse and struck her, causing the woman to fall to the ground, police said.

The truck kept driving in reverse, causing its rear tires to drive over the woman's legs, before driving off and fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, officials said.

Responding officers discovered the woman in the street with injuries to both of her legs, according to the NYPD.

Officials said EMS responded and transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment.

Police describe the vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck with an after-market cap installed on the truck bed, and have released the above surveillance video of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).