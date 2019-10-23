Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Harlem was the son of an NYPD officer: sources

HARLEM, Manhattan — The man fatally shot Wednesday morning in a Harlem apartment building was the son of an NYPD police officer, sources tell PIX11 News.

The 29-year-old suspect, who the NYPD has yet to identify, but said had previous interactions with police, was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital, officials said.

Just before 2 a.m., eight uniformed officers responded to a 911 call from a resident at a Harlem apartment building on Frederick Douglass Boulevard, saying a male neighbor was harassing her, banging on doors and breaking glass, NYPD officials said at a news conference Wednesday.

As responding officers fanned out to search the hallways of the building’s second floor, one of the officers encountered the suspect, who was standing naked and pointing a 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the officer, authorities said.

Police sources identified the officer to PIX11 News as Christopher Wintermute.

Authorities said a violent struggle immediately ensued and shots were fired. It is unclear if those shots were first fired by the suspect or by the cop.

Officer Wintermute yelled for help as the struggle continued and the seven other officers came and discharged their weapons, striking the armed man several times, officials said.

Wintermute was shot one time in the chest, however the round did not penetrate his bulletproof vest, police said, adding that he was also punched multiple times during the altercation, resulting in injuries to his face.

The 34-year-old officer was taken to a nearby hospital in Manhattan for treatment of his injuries, the NYPD said, and was later released.

Wintermute’s wife is also an NYPD officer; she was by his side as he left the hospital.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene, according to the NYPD.

The suspect’s parent — who, PIX11 has confirmed through sources, is an NYPD officer — has not been identified.

