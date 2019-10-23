HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Gymnast Simone Biles performs a flip after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Simone Biles adds twist to first pitch
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Gymnast Simone Biles performs a flip after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Game 2 of the World Series has started with a twist — from Simone Biles.
The Olympic champion gymnast did a twisting backflip from in front of the mound, then threw the ceremonial first pitch to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.
An on-target toss, too. The packed crowd at Minute Maid Park roared for Biles, who is from the Houston area.
The fans were still standing when Justin Verlander threw the first pitch for real, a ball to Trea Turner.