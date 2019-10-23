× Simone Biles adds twist to first pitch

Game 2 of the World Series has started with a twist — from Simone Biles.

The Olympic champion gymnast did a twisting backflip from in front of the mound, then threw the ceremonial first pitch to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.

An on-target toss, too. The packed crowd at Minute Maid Park roared for Biles, who is from the Houston area.

The fans were still standing when Justin Verlander threw the first pitch for real, a ball to Trea Turner.