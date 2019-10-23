NYPD officer struck, suspect killed in Harlem shootout: police

Watch the NYPD’s news conference on Wednesday’s police-involved shooting above.

HARLEM — An NYPD officer’s bulletproof vest saved his life during a violent confrontation that left a naked, armed man dead in Harlem early Wednesday, according to officials.

The call for a shooting at an apartment building on Frederick Douglass Blvd., near West 148th Street in Harlem, came in just after 2 a.m., authorities said.

According to police, a naked man fired a handgun at police, prompting cops to return fire, striking the armed man.

One police officer was struck during the shootout but the bullet hit his ballistic vest in the chest and did not pierce the skin, NYPD officials said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The officer was taken to a nearby Manhattan hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the violent altercation, according to police.

The gunman was fatally shot in the shootout, the NYPD said.