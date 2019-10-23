Nets begin season at home against Minnesota

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Brooklyn Nets start the season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brooklyn went 42-40 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 23-18 at home. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall with a 11-30 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.0 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.