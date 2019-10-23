Mom, 6-year-old daughter missing in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens— Authorities are searching for a mother and her 6-year-old daughter after they were both reported missing in Queens, police said Wednesday.

Police say  32-year-old Janee Evans, who suffers from schizophrenia, and her daughter Victoria Evans were last seen at their home near Queens Boulevard and 79th Street on Tuesday shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Janee Evans is described as being 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, gray pants, and blue sneakers.

Victoria Evans stands about 3-foot-10 and 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue and white dress, black leggings and purple sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

