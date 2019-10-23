Man robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx subway station: police

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — A man was threatened at knifepoint and robbed at a Bronx subway station early Tuesday, police said. 

Police are looking for the man who allegedly ribbed another man at knifepoint at a Bronx subway station Oct. 22, 2019.

Police responded to the vicinity of Jerome and East Mount Eden avenues around 3:30 a.m.

A 31-year-old man was riding north on the No. 4 train when it detrained at the Mount Eden subway station, police said.

Once in the mezzanine, another man displayed a knife, threatened to cut the victim’s throat and demanded property, according to police.

The victim complied and the man got away with $30.

No injuries were reported.

