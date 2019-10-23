Man accused of exposing himself to two young girls in Brooklyn: police

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — The NYPD is looking for a man accused of exposing himself to two children in Brooklyn in early October.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, an 11-year-old girl was walking on 12th Avenue, near 72nd Street in Dyker Heights, when an unidentified man driving a black Dodge pick-up truck, with a cover on the back, called her over to his vehicle, police said.

When the girl approached, the man had his private parts exposed and was touching himself, according to authorities.

Police said the man drove off, heading southbound on 12th Avenue, after the young child ran away from his vehicle.

About five minutes later, right around the same block, the man stopped another 11-year-old girl and exposed himself again, officials said.

The second child also ran away and was unharmed, according to police.

The NYPD has released the above police sketch of a man they’re looking for in connection to these incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).