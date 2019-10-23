LI police officer rescues wheelchair-bound man from fire

NORTH BABYLON, L.I. — A Suffolk County Police officer is a hero for rescuing a wheelchair-bound man from his burning home Wednesday.

Officer Francis McKay was in the area at the scene of a crime when he heard a 9-1-1 call for a house fire on Woods Road in North Babylon at around 3:10 p.m. When McKay arrived, a crossing guard flagged him down and told him there was a man in a wheelchair on the second floor of the house, where the smoke and flames were coming from.

McKay entered the home and saw two good Samaritans trying to help Michael Goldstein down from the top of the stairs. McKay grabbed Goldstein and brought him downstairs. He then put Goldstein, 73, in a wheelchair and escorted him away.

No major injuries were reported, though the crossing guard — Sharon Doogan — was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The fire is under investigation.