Hofstra University under fire after reports of hazing

HEMPSTEAD — There are troubling new allegations of hazing at Hofstra University. Sigma Alpha Mu, commonly referred to as Sammy, has been suspended since September 24th.

The university’s newspaper, The Hofstra Chronicle, was first to report the story. One alleged incident involved burning the hair of a pledge. Other allegations involved pledges being kept in a hot steamy bathroom for a lengthy period of time and physical contact with strippers at so-called rush events.

The reports of hazing initially came from a student, who was pledging Sammy at the time. Several students have since given details about the alleged hazing at rush events.

"The Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity was placed on interim suspension on September 24 as a result of allegations of misconduct. The chapter will remain on interim suspension pending the outcome of an investigation and any necessary disciplinary proceedings," the university told PIX11 in a statement.

PIX11 reached out to the national headquarters of Sigma Alpha Mu. Executive Director Andy Huston provided this statement:

"Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity's International Headquarters is aware that the Delta Alpha Chapter at Hofstra has been placed on interim suspension following concern about recruitment and new member education that was reported to the institution. The university administration denied our request to collaborate on the investigation and has not shared any details about the initial allegation. We will continue to investigate the chapter's conduct and do not tolerate hazing."

Last spring another Hofstra fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi was caught on video forcing a dog to drink beer. That incident led to that fraternity’s suspension as well.