Good Samaritan stabbed during attempted robbery in Midtown: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man who tried to intervene in an attempted robbery was stabbed multiple times Wednesday morning, just blocks from the Empire State Building, police said.

According to authorities, around 6:15 a.m. a man was trying to steal items from a store near East 31st Street and Fifth Avenue in Midtown.

When a good Samaritan stepped in trying to help, the would-be thief stabbed him in the back and abdomen, officials said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The attacker fled the scene and there are no arrests at this time, police said.

