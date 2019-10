Jeffrey Lichtman, who represents Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, spoke exclusively to PIX11 News on the Facebook show, ‘Cafecito With Cristian’ on Wednesday.

It was his first live, on-camera interview since eight people were killed and over 20 were injured in Culiacán, Mexico last Thursday.

Lichtman confirmed that he now also represents El Chapo’s sons Ovidio Guzman Lopez and Ivan Archivaldo Guzman.