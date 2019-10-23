Fraternity suspended after 17-year-old found dead near Penn State campus: authorities

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. — A fraternity at Pennsylvania State University has been suspended after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in an off-campus house, school officials said.

Authorities were called to the off-campus house allegedly occupied by members of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Chi Phi fraternity along West College Avenue in State College on Oct. 19.

Officers arrived to find the teen unconscious and experiencing shallow breathing, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to school officials, the victim was visiting the area and was not a student at Penn State.

The residence is not the fraternity’s official house, school officials said.

State College Police and the University’s Office of Student Conduct are investigating.

As investigation remains ongoing, Penn State has issued an interim suspension of the Chi Phi fraternity.

An interim suspension means the fraternity loses all its privileges as a recognized student organization, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The University is providing support to students at Penn State who may be affected.

Anyone with information about this case, should contact the State College Police at 814-234-7150.