Will American Dream open on Friday?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — You can follow the road signs to the American Dream along Route 3 in New Jersey.

The first phase of the 3-million square foot mall and entertainment complex is scheduled to open Friday morning.

NJ.com is reporting that the state of New Jersey has not signed off on some final permits and the certificate of occupancy.

More inspections could be conducted on Thursday and plans are moving ahead for tours. Ticket sales have already sold out.

On Wednesday evening, PIX11 News observed crews and workers moving around the facility. Calls to the state and the company were not returned Wednesday evening.

By the end of this year, the water park and ski slope are also set to open. The majority of the retail and restaurants are supposed to be open in March 2020.

Bergen County and New Jersey officials will be monitoring traffic flow.

The company has partnered with NY Waterways to offer a ferry and shuttle bus service. That would transport people from the end of W 39th Street in Manhattan to Weehawken, NJ and then to American Dream.