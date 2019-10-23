A look inside rehearsals for the Rockette’s famous Christmas Spectacular

Rehearsals for the Rockettes' famous Christmas Spectacular are underway. Photojournalist Darren McQuade got a behind the scenes look at what makes the Rockettes tick and kick.

