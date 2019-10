MANHATTAN — A suspect is in custody in connection to a false alarm bomb threat at Marymount College Wednesday.

The campus and surrounding area have been search after an evacuation.

UPDATE: Following an earlier police investigation @NYCMarymount College located at 221 East 71st Street: A suspect was arrested & an investigation is ongoing. The campus & surrounding area were searched as a precaution—absolutely NO threat was found & the campus was deemed safe. https://t.co/I0Uvbf2QNE — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) October 24, 2019

Police say absolutely no threat was found and the campus was deemed safe.